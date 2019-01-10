International Kabaddi Taakra starts today

BAHAWALPUR: Iranian and Indian kabbadi teams have reached Bahawalpur on Tuesday night to participate in “International Kabbadi Taakra”. The International Kabaddi Taakra will kick off in Bahawalpur on January 10 (today) under the auspices of Sports Board Punjab (SBP).

Apart from India and Iran, two teams from Pakistan - Green and White are also featuring in the grand event. Some of the best Indian and Iranian kabaddi players will exhibit their skills during the 4-day mega event. SBP’s administrative committees, under the directives of Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar, have completed all the arrangements for the smooth organization of International Kabaddi Taakra matches. The opening clash will be played between Iran and India on January 10, 2019 at 1.00pm at Dring Stadium four walls hockey ground while the second match of the event will be contested between Pakistan Green and Pakistan White on the same day and venue.

Earlier, a grand reception was arranged by the local Kabbadi Association and district administration on the arrival of Iranian and Indian kabbadi teams. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed received the guest teams amid the grand show of the local folk singers and Jhomeries (dancers) on the drum beat.

Indian kabbadi players while expressing their pleasure said that they were glad to reach Bahawalpur where the people had showered upon them their love and affection. “Kabbadi would strengthen ties between Pakistan and India,” they further added.