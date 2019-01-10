close
Thu Jan 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 10, 2019

PHC seals 47 quacks outlets

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
January 10, 2019

LAHORE : The Punjab Healthcare Commission has sealed 47 quackery outlets during the last three days.

The Punjab Healthcare Commission enforcement teams, accompanied by officials of the district administration and police had visited 267 treatment centres in different cities, where 47 quacks’ businesses were closed down.

These included 15 in Sahiwal, 12 in Sargodha and eight in Jhelum, where 73, 74 and 66 centres respectively were visited by the teams. Also, quackery had been stopped at 94 outlets as per the census of the visited centres.

