IG visits Bedfordshire police headquarters

Punjab IG Police Amjad Javed Saleemi, who is currently on a visit to UK for CTD Course being continued, today met with Chief Constable John Boucher of Bedfordshire Police at Bedfordshire Police Headquarters.

They decided to extend mutual cooperation between both the countries for curbing crime and terrorism. The meeting also discussed to exchange programmes of officers with each others to get the expertise of both forces.

John briefed the IG regarding the crime dimensions in Bedfordshire, Luton and its jurisdiction. He said modern investigation techniques were being employed by the force to tackle serious crimes.