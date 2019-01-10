Blast forces SNGPL to suspend supply to some sectors

LAHORE: The Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Ltd (SNGPL) has suspended gas supplies to industrial, fertiliser, and power sectors in Punjab following a blast in the main transmission pipeline.

According to a company spokesman, a 36 inch diameter pipeline was sabotaged at Bhong, Sadiqabad between AC1X - AV7 pipeline segment at downstream of A-1 repeater station on Wednesday by some miscreants.

SNGPL’s teams were mobilised for repair work right after the incident, and Compressor Stations installed at ACIX-Qadirpur (Bhong), ACIX-Sui (Bhong), AC4 (Uch Sharif), AC6 (Multan) and AC0 (Sui) were shutdown. To cater to the emergent conditions, gas supplies to industrial, fertiliser and power sectors in Punjab have been discontinued under the Force Majeure conditions, the spokesman said.

Due to the blast, fire erupted at the site, which has been controlled now. The damaged pipeline has been isolated promptly to contain the situation and for onward rehabilitation. Repair work has been initiated at site, which was expected to be completed by midnight if any unforeseen condition did not arise further, the spokesman concluded.