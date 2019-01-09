Health centres to have biometric machines for staff

PESHAWAR: The district government has decided installation of the biometric machines at the health centres for ensuring presence of doctors and health staff at their respective duty stations.

The decision was made at a meeting where the performance report of the basic health units, category-D hospitals and rural health centres were presented. District Health Officer Dr Gul Muhammad presented the annual performance report. The report claimed that 72, 733 patients received care at the OPDs of the Matani Hospital and 4,042 children were vaccinated. Around 50,000 patients were treated at the Ghara Tajik Hospital and 3,666 children were vaccinated. Similarly, 42,034 patients were treated at the Category-D hospital in Badaber. Around 34,098 patients were provided OPD services at the Rural Health Centre in Regi village. The report said that 329,000 patients were treated at the Basic Health Units across the district. District Nazim M Asim directed the DHO to further improve the health care services at the BHUs, RHCs and Category-D hospitals. He said that improved services at these health centres would lessen the burden on the three tertiary care hospitals in Peshawar. He also ordered steps for making the ambulance service functional at these centres. Muhammad Asim said that solarisation of these health care centres have doubled the patients at the OPDs while locals were able to receive health service at their doorsteps. He said that the installation of the biometric machines would not only improve the health services but would also restore trust in the public sector health institutions.

Power suspension: Pesco announced power suspension from different grid stations from January 10 to 17. The Pesco through a notification said power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University grid station on January 10, 12, 13, 17 from 9am to 3pm. As a result, the consumers of 11 KV Canal Town, University campus, Engineering, Malakandher, Agriculture, Hayatabad 4 and 5, HMC, Circular Road, Gharibabad feeders would face inconvenience. Similarly, the power supply would remain shut from 132 KV Peshawar Cantonment grid station on January 10, 12, 13, 17 from 9am to 3pm due to which the consumers of 11 KV University town, KTH, Commercial 2, Islamia College feeders would face inconvenience.

The electricity supply would remain off from 132 KV Peshawar Jamrud grid station on January 10, 12, 13, 17 from 9 am to 3 pm, thus causing inconvenience for consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad-2 feeders. Power Supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Hayatabad grid station on January 12, 13, 15 from 9 am to 3 pm.