‘Salman Khan passed his exams by getting papers leaked’

MUMBAI: Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars of Bollywood. If he has romanced almost every heroine on the big screen over the last three decades, he has also given cinephiles some of the biggest blockbusters. But not many know that one of Bollywood’s biggest stars passed his exam by getting the papers leaked.

Salman’s dad Salim Khan made the revelations on Kapil Sharma’s show recently, Indian media reported.

The 83-year-old scriptwriter, who came on the show along with sons Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, shared an interesting anecdote. He revealed, “Hamare ghar ek aadmi aata tha, Ganesh aaya...Ganesh aaya. Ganesh ko chai pilao. Ganesh ko stool dena baithne ke liye. Maine kaha kaun hai ye. Mere ghar mein mujhse zyada izzat milti hai ise. Maine kaha mujhe pata lagana chahiye kaun hai ye? (A man named Ganesh used to visit our house often and I would see my sons giving him more respect than me. So I thought I need to find out more about this guy).”

“Toh pata laga ki jab paper leak hota tha exam ka, vo unko laakar deta tha (I got to know that Ganesh was the one who got my sons the leaked examination papers).”

Salman added that Ganesh got those papers for him. On the work front, Salman Khan will return to the big screen with Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat. The film, which is a remake of Korean film An Ode To My Father, depicts the history of India through the life of an ordinary man. Bharat, which also stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and Tabu, is set to hit the screens on Eid 2019.