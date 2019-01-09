Running defamatory campaign against JS Group

KARACHI: The DSJ South Ms Shazia Asif has issued bailable warrants of arrest for the deputy chairman Senate Salim Mandviwala for running a defamatory campaign against the JS Group. In a civil petition by M Amir Shafiq filed on behalf of the SPM Priv Ltd, it was complained that the deputy chairman Senate, Salim Mandviwala, ran a slanderous and defamatory campaign from his twitter handle on Aug 31 against the JS Group. Mandviwala in his twitter campaign had alleged that the group invested $20 million in the Air Blue led by former prime minister Khaqan Abbasi, who obliged by appointing Ali Jehangir Siddiqui, the son of Jehangir Siddiqui, as his advisor. The petitioner took the plea that the slanderous campaign against the JS Group defamed and damaged the good repute of the company and hurt its business and public credibility. Admitting the application on Nov 19, 2018, the DSJ South had issued bailable arrest warrants of the deputy chairman Senate Salim Mandviwala against Rs 50,000 bail bond and ordered his production in the court on Dec 6. During hearing of the case on Dec 6, Mandviwala’s consuel pledged to ensure his client’s presence in the court on Jan 29.