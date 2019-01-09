Man found dead in Johar Town park

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A man was found dead in a park of A-block in Johar Town while the condition of another one was critical Tuesday. Police have removed the body to the morgue for autopsy and shifted the injured person to a hospital. A police official said it seems that the excessive use of drugs claimed person’s life.
