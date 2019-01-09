Journalists protest as Chohan gets angry over question

ISLAMABAD: Local journalists on Tuesday recorded protest and demanded an apology from Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hasan Chohan over his crass remarks issued at a memorial reference for the late Qazi Hussain Ahmed. A journalist requested the minister to respond to the Jamaat-e-Islami chief’s statement alleging that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s promise of turning the country into Madinah state was baseless as the government didn’t even take a single step for it. Chohan, rather than responding to the question, lambasted at the journalist, saying that he should feel ashamed for asking such a question. “The media should not be an unguided missile. They should know what to ask and where to ask,” said the minister. “It should not ask questions which can raise conflict.” Following the Remarks by Chohan, journalists staged protest and asked him to apologise.