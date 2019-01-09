Hamza bags National U-16 Snooker title

ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Hamza Ilyas (Punjab) blanked Kamran Albert Masih (KP) 4-0 in the final to win the Jubilee Insurance National Under-16 Snooker Championship at the PSB Hall Tuesday.For Hamza it turned to be too easy as he won 87-26, 61-34, 61-39, 55-28. He gave no chance to his opponent to make a match of the final winning the title match with utmost ease.