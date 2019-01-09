Int’l Kabaddi Taakra begins in Bahawalpur tomorrow

LAHORE: The revised schedule of International Kabaddi Taakra featuring kabaddi teams from host Pakistan, India and Iran, has been announced.

DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar, on Tuesday, announced that Bahawalpur will host the opening clash between Iran and India on January 10, 2019. “The second match of the event will be played between Pakistan Green and Pakistan White on the same day and venue”.

Sarwar further informed that Sahiwal will host the next two matches of International Kabaddi Taakra on January 11. “The first match will be played between Pakistan Green and Iran while India and Pakistan White will lock horns in the second clash in Sahiwal,” he added. The final matches (Team 1 vs Team 2 and Team 3 vs Team 4) of the mega event will be staged at Lahore on January 13, 2019.

Sarwar said the upcoming matches of International Kabaddi Taakra will be very interesting and the Pakistan kabbadi fans will definitely watch some exciting and thrilling clashes among three top kabaddi teams of the world. “Sports Board Punjab is promoting the traditional sports in the province as per the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar”.

SBP has constituted two administrative committees for the smooth organization of International Kabaddi Taakra matches. “The committees have completed all the arrangements key kabaddi encounters”.