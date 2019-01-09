50 kanal state land retrieved

TOBA TEK SINGH: The authorities Tuesday claimed to have retrieved 50 kanal state land from encroachers by demolishing structures erected illegally in Chak 327/GB. Talking to reporters, Pirmahal AC Syed Jamil Haider and Anti-Corruption Establishment Assistant Director Wajid Ali Bharwana said illegally constructed houses and shops were razed. Woman electrocuted: A woman was electrocuted at Kamalia on Tuesday. According to police, Maryam Bibi, 50, was cutting fodder with an electric cutter when by-chance she touched a live electric wire and received a fatal electric shock.