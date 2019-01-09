605-kanal state land retrieved in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: A team of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Tuesday retrieved 605-kanal state land from illegal occupiers and also registered cases against 33 accused, including five government officers.

ACE Regional Director Fareed Ahmed said that a citizen Malik Saqib of Jalal Pur area gave an application to the ACE that dozens of influential persons, in connivance with the forest department and revenue officers, had occupied the state land. They sold all the trees of the aforementioned land. Some officers tehsildar Ghulam Fareed, patwari Zulfiqar, SDO forest Hammad Saleem, block officer Iftikhar and guard shahzad Shah visited the site and seized all the wheat crop worth Rs2 million. They assured him that all the wheat would be sold and recovery would be deposited into the government treasury. The applicant alleged that the said officers have yet not deposited a single rupee in the government treasury and distributed all cash amongst them.