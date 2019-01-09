close
Wed Jan 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 9, 2019

SHC CJ seeks police report over girl’s murder

National

KARACHI: The Chief Justice of Sindh High Court, Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh, on Tuesday took notice of the murder of a 14 years old girl during a police raid in Thatta district and directed the DIG Hyderabad to submit report. The villagers had staged protest demonstration over the death of the girl Abida Mallah in Thatta alleging that she sustained bullet injuries by the reckless firing of the police during a raid near Var Thatta district. The Chief Justice of SHC has sought a report from the DIG Hyderabad about the incident within three days.

