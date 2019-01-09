Cash bonuses for India players after series win

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday awarded cash bonuses of up to $85,000 for Virat Kohli and his players who secured a historic first Test series triumph in Australia.India clinched the four-match series 2-1 in Sydney on Monday, sparking national celebrations.The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) congratulated the team and announced a bonus of $21,400 per match for each player while the reserves will get $10,700 per match.