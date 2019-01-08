Pak boxer Waseem to sign deal with MTK Global

KARACHI: Pakistan’s professional boxer Mohammad Waseem is all set to sign a deal with MTK Global, the world’s famous boxer management company, later this month in the United Arab Emirates.

“I will Insha Allah sign an agreement with MTK later this month in Dubai. My ticket has been confirmed for January 25 and I hope it will be a good stint with the new company,” Waseem revealed it to ‘The News’ on Monday.

It would be a new beginning for the former World Boxing Council (WBC) two-time flyweight world silver champion following a solid but financially difficult stint with his former promoter Andy Kim.

Waseem said that he would want at least four fights this year.“I can even go directly for world title fight but I would not do this. I would like to get four fights this year in order to boost my ranking. It would also help me weigh myself when I should go for the world title bout. But I assure you Insha Allah that in 2019 I would lift a world title for Pakistan,” the former Asian Games bronze medallist said.