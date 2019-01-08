‘Kartarpur border opening widely praised in India’

LAHORE: Pakistan took a great initiative by opening Kartarpur border. It was appreciated across the India, said an Indian journalist Jatin Desai while talking to journalists and members of human rights organisations in the Lahore Press Club Monday. Bharti Janta Party (BJP) should play its role in promotion of peace in the region, he said. He said that fishers across the both borders had been suffering for many years. Both the governments should play their role in solving their issues, he said, adding that Delhi and Lahore Press Club had signed of memorandum of understanding. He invited members of the Lahore Press Club to visit Delhi and journalists from Delhi should visit Lahore Press Club so that harmony and peace could be promoted, he said. Desai said that Prime Minister Imran Khan took good decisions which brought India and Pakistan closer. Pakistan released Hamid Ansari which was a good step and India also had released two Pakistani prisoners. He demanded the governments of India and Pakistan take further such steps for human welfare.