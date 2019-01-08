Transfers, postings

LAHORE: The Punjab government Monday issued notification regarding transfer and posting of following officers. According to the notifications, Vehari Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Ghulam Yaseen has been transferred and posted as Additional DC (General) D.G Khan, Muhammad Usman (awaiting posting) as Executive Director (Admin & Finance) Punjab Government Servants Housing Foundation, Muhammad Asim Javed, Director (Quality Assurance) Punjab Land Record Authority, as Deputy Secretary (Prisons) Home Department, Hafiz Muhammad Tariq, under transfer as Additional DC (Revenue) D.G Khan, as Deputy Secretary (Welfare) S&GAD, Abid Hussain, Adl DC (Revenue) Bhakkar, as Additional DC (Revenue) D.G Khan, Syed Asad Raza Kazmi (awaiting posting) as Deputy Secretary (Admin) Women Development Department.

Hamid Mahmood Malhi, Deputy Secretary Irrigation, has been transferred and his services have been placed at the disposal of Punjab Industries Corporation for further adjustment, while services of Qurat-ul-Ain Umer Shah (awaiting posting) have been placed at the disposal of local government & community development department for further adjustment as Deputy Director (Licensing & Recovery) Walled City Authority. moreover, the order regarding transferring deputy secretary irrigation Rizwana Naveed and posting her as deputy secretary local government has been cancelled.