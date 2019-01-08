Two chickenpox patients die in Faisalabad hospital

FAISALABAD Two chickenpox patients died at Allied Hospital. Abdul Ghaffar of Chak 33/JB and Abid Hussain of Chiniot were brought to the hospital with symptoms of high fever where they died during treatment.

Skilled manpower: University of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice-Chancellor Dr Zafar Iqbal Randhawa Monday said quality education, skilled manpower and demand-driven research were prerequisite to cope with the challenges of modern world and to alleviate poverty.

Addressing the deans and directors of the varsity, the VC urged them to take all possible measures to ensure quality education and tangible research keeping the problems of farming community, society, industry and others stakeholders in view. University of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice-Chancellor Dr Zafar Iqbal Randhawa said we had to take the measures to produce the skilled manpower that was a guarantee of the poverty alleviation. He said the country was facing tremendous challenges in term of unemployment, low productivity, decreasing resources and others.

University of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice-Chancellor Dr Zafar Iqbal Randhawa said the government was making serious efforts to address the issues at the national level. He said increasing students–teachers ratio was one of main hurdles to ensure quality education. The VC said the university was mulling a comprehensive strategy to decrease the ratio so that skilled manpower production could be ensured. University of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice-Chancellor Dr Zafar Iqbal Randhawa said we had to become self-accountable and to perform duties honestly and with dedication.

Two commit suicide: Two people committed suicide in separate incidents here on Monday. Razia Fayyaz of Amin Town, Shahkot, used to exchange harsh words with

her husband and on the day of incident she swallowed poisonous pills and died in Allied Hospital Faisalabad. Shafique Ahmad, father of eight children, of Chak 335/JB (Dosatpur) committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree.

TWO DIE IN ACCIDENTS: Two people died in separate road accidents here on Monday. Muhammad Nawaz, a mill worker, was heading to the mill on his motorcycle when a truck hit him and left him dead on the spot.

Minor Fatima of Khanoana was moving with her father Muhammad Aslam and mother Sobia when a vehicle hit them, leaving her dead on the spot. Her father and mother sustained critical injuries.

36 BOOKED: People’s Colony police Monday booked 35 people, including their leader Tahir Zaman, on the charges of blocking a road near GTS Chowk by parking their vans. The accused allegedly raised objectionable slogans.