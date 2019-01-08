close
Tue Jan 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 8, 2019

Punjab Open Tennis begins today

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
January 8, 2019

LAHORE: Servaid Punjab Open Tennis Championship will roll in to action from January 8 to 12 at the Punjab Lawn Tennis Association courts Bagh-i-Jinnah. The events to be contested are men’s singles, seniors doubles 35 plus, boys and girls singles and doubles in different age categories. Rashid Malik (Secretary PLTA), the tournament director, informed that all the finals of the championship will be played on January 12 at the Bagh-i-Jinnah courts.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports