Punjab Open Tennis begins today

LAHORE: Servaid Punjab Open Tennis Championship will roll in to action from January 8 to 12 at the Punjab Lawn Tennis Association courts Bagh-i-Jinnah. The events to be contested are men’s singles, seniors doubles 35 plus, boys and girls singles and doubles in different age categories. Rashid Malik (Secretary PLTA), the tournament director, informed that all the finals of the championship will be played on January 12 at the Bagh-i-Jinnah courts.