‘Efforts on to revive tribal districts’ infrastructure’

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Communication and Works Akbar Ayub Khan on Monday called on Governor Shah Farman and briefed him about the ongoing development works in the tribal districts.

During the meeting, the governor said that tribal districts were the prime focus of the government and revival of infrastructure, including construction of roads and other projects would be expedited to give timely relief to local people.

He directed the departments concerned to ensure timely completion of all ongoing projects in merged districts to address the sense of deprivation among the people. The governor said the government’s top priority was to bring the merged districts on a par with other parts of the country by providing better education, health facilities and improved infrastructure network.