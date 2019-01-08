CM orders formation of body to look into Peshawar’s traffic problems

ByBureau report

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed for constituting a committee under the chairmanship of KP Finance secretary for looking into the traffic problems in the Peshawar city and making a comprehensive traffic plan for the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT).

The chief minister took the decision while chairing a meeting at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat about the establishment of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Urban Mobility Authority and evolving traffic plan for Peshawar city besides an early completion of the BRT, said an official handout.

The committee will look into the establishment of the authority under the supervision of the Transport Department and formulate comprehensive traffic plan for the purpose.

He tasked the committee to finalise all necessary arrangements for completing the homework for setting up the authority within a month period. The committee, besides Transport and Local Government and Rural Development secretaries, would include Dr Akhtar Ali Shah as well.

Earlier, the meeting made a number of decisions on different matters including implementation on decisions of the previous meeting, evolving administrative structure of the authority, recruitment of the staff, service regulations, partial approval of the budget, shifting of the authority assets, recruitment posting of the managing director on contract and amendments in the concerned rules and regulations.

Mahmood Khan directed the relevant officials to expedite work on the implementing the decisions, including recruitment of the staff during the current month and meeting the targets as per the timelines.

The chief minister said all appointments should be made on a contract basis so that its performance could be gauged from every aspect and talented people could be inducted in the authority.

The meeting was attended by District Nazim Muhammad Asim Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Shahzad Bangash, Finance Secretary Shakil Qadir, Transport Secretary Kamran Khan, Local government Secretary Zahir Shah, Cantonment Board chief executive officer, DIG Traffic and others. The chief minister expressed the confidence that the BRT would emerge as the first modern and disciplined public transport system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

surprise visit to children’s hospital: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan paid a surprise visit to Sifwat Ghayur Children’s Hospital on Monday. Minister Information Shaukat Yousafzai and CM’s advisor Kamran Bangash also accompanied him, says a handout.

The chief minister expressed his anguish over the unhygienic condition in the hospital and directed the management to improve affairs within 10 days. He ordered a schedule of new expenditures should also be sent to him for new recruitments in the hospital. The chief minister directed officials to ensure free medicines to the patients on priority basis. He went round different wards in the hospital and inquired the patients about their health.