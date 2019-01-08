Govt teams face stiff resistance in retrieving 21-kanal land in Multan

MULTAN: The occupants of domestic, commercial and agriculture land resisted the anti-encroachment operation and attacked the government teams on Monday, said the police.

However, heavy contingents of police foiled their resistance and retrieved the occupied land. The city district governments’ anti-encroachment squad launched the operation against the illegal occupants across the BCG Chowk and Ram Kali areas and demolished illegal structures, buildings and shops.

The CDG teams faced strong resistance from the occupants. The occupants said they had legal documents but the administration was politically victimising them due to their affiliation with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

The squad claimed to retrieve 21-kanal precious piece of state land from illegal possession. The CDG members said that the occupants had no valid documents and they were illegally occupying the lands since long.

Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik said that he was personally monitoring the whole operation. The retrieved land is owned by Multan Zila Council. He said heavy machinery was used in the operation and all the shops had been demolished which were established on the state land.