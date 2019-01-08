Wheelchairs distributedin Mardan

PESHAWAR: The Akhuwat Foundation provided 23 wheelchairs to needy persons at an inspiring event in Mardan district. Those who received the wheelchairs included disabled men and women and children. They belonged to various villages in Katlang tehsil in Mardan. The Akhuwat Foundation, founded by Dr Amjad Saqib and having its headquarters in Lahore, donated the wheelchairs. Akhuwat, founded in 2001, is known worldwide for starting a micro-finance programme for giving interest-free loans to the needy and deserving people. It has disbursed loans amounting to Rs72 billion and its recovery rate is over 99 percent.