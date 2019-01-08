Money laundering case: Zardari, Talpur’s interim bail extended till Jan 23

KARACHI: A banking court on Monday extended the interim pre-arrest bail of former president and Pakistan People’s Party leader Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur in the multi-billion money laundering and fake accounts case till January 23.

The former president, along with his sister, appeared before the banking court for an extension in the pre-arrest interim bail amid tight security. The counsel of defendants submitted that the Federal Investigation Agency had not filed the complete investigation report before the court.

FIA’s Additional Director Bakhtiar Channa submitted that the matter was being heard at the Supreme Court and sought time till conclusion of the apex court’s order. The court observed that the matter was being heard at the Supreme Court and the court could not pass any order till the final conclusion of the Supreme Court proceedings.

The FIA also expressed concern over the inadequate security arrangements at the trial court and requested the court to order deployment of Rangers to control the situation. A large number of PPP leaders and supporters also appeared before the trial court to witness the proceedings.

The court extended the protective pre-arrest bail of Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and other suspects who were also on protective bail till January 23.The Omni group head, Anwar Majeed, was not produced before the trial court due to his ailment and a medical certificate was produced before the court.

Anwar Majeed and his son Abdul Ghani Majeed were arrested by the FIA in Islamabad while other co-accused, including former president and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and others had already obtained pre-arrest bail from the Sindh and Islamabad High Courts following submission of interim charge sheet before the banking court by the FIA in which they were shown as beneficiaries of the illegal fake accounts and transactions.

The FIA had alleged in the interim charge sheet that the Omni group directors were involved in opening of bogus accounts, placement of illegitimate funds for routing of billions of rupees funds and the amount was credited in the fake account of private firm through cheques of the co-accused involved in the scam.