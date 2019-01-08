Keep calm and carry on

Dear all: my detractors believe that the country has plunged into an abyss of despair after the much-vaunted change. Inflation has skyrocketed, the economy has stagnated and our foreign reserves have diminished. A blanket of uncertainty has covered the political horizon as unemployment, poverty and starvation seem to have gripped the nation. But you don’t have to panic because I’m asking you not to worry.

My political opponents will spread deleterious propaganda, reminding you that I had promised to build five million houses and create millions of jobs. They will assert that my policies have rendered people homeless and jobless. Some of them will also claim that I could have helped at least a few people by filling more than 74,000 vacancies in federal departments and many more in departments across Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In addition, they will raise objections over the razing of small businesses, wedding halls, roadside restaurants and small shops that, they claim, were providing jobs to thousands of people across the country. I know these measures have deprived many of their livelihood and homes. I’m also aware that I failed to create jobs and build houses for the homeless. But you don’t have to worry because I’m asking you not to worry. I’m here so there’s no need to fear.

I know that the economy is witnessing a downward spiral. Various estimates suggest that we need more than $15 billion in a year and a lot more money to run the domestic economy.

My critics will claim that I had pledged to break the begging bowl, pointing out my solemn preference for death over begging. They will remind you of my promises to reduce the cost of doing business, claiming the hike in electricity and gas prices will make Pakistani goods less competitive and force thousands of factories and businesses to close down. While I know that these are serious problems, you don’t have to be concerned over these issues because I’m asking you not to worry. I’m here so there’s no need to fear.

My political rivals will draw attention to the fiery speeches that I have made in the past on how nations make progress by spending money on people. They will lambast me for planning to slash the federal development programme from Rs1,030 billion set in Budget 2018-19 to Rs775 billion. Some will assert the PSDP has been reduced to Rs575 billion as against the Rs800 billion approved by the last National Assembly. They will argue that our traffic system and road infrastructure are already in shambles, leading to the deaths of over 15,000 people in accidents every year. But you don’t have to lose hope. The reason is simple. I’m here so there’s no need to fear.

My political enemies will argue that I promised to bring 25 million out-of- school children back to educational institutions. They will claim that a majority of these children are in Punjab and that I haven’t brought even a single child back to school. They will also point out the inadequate facilities at school by asserting that government schools in at least 34 districts of Punjab lack a sufficient number of toilets and 38 percent of schools in KP have no electricity.

They might mention that around 18,339 schools in Punjab and 2,203 schools in KP are without proper boundary walls. They will especially target KP, where my party ruled for five years before we assumed office in the centre. My critics might claim that the condition of schools is deplorable in KP even though the PTI government in the province spent more than Rs36 billion on improving them from 2013 to 2018. But you don’t have to worry because I’m asking you not to worry. I’m here so there’s no need to fear.

My opponents will also accuse me of political interference in the police and other departments. They will mention the decision to transfer the Pakpattan DPO and the Islamabad IG. Some of them may also exaggerate the resignation of former KP IG Nasir Khan Durrani who was tasked with reforming police departments in Punjab. Many critics might also raise a hue and cry over what they call ‘selective accountability’ and ask why Aleem Khan, Pervez Khattak and other ministers facing NAB inquiry did not resign.

Some of my detractors may also criticise my gentle minister Azam Swati or rather ex-minister – I don’t really know if he has resigned or not. My political rivals might say that the PTI firmly believes dubious elements are always found in the opposition’s ranks. Once they join the PTI, they emerge as the most honest politicians – like my buddies from Gujrat. But these remarks are all aimed at creating despair. I urge you not to be worried because your Kaptaan is asking you to be optimistic. I’m here so there’s no need to fear.

Opposition parties will tell you that I claimed to be a democrat, vowing to uphold freedom of expression. They might claim that the press is going through the worst form of censorship in the country’s recent history. This is a sheer lie. Everyone is free to speak. Murad Saeed is making fiery speeches in parliament. Fawad Chaudhry is active on social media. Faisal Vawda is countering the opposition in a civilised way. Shehryar Afridi is on TV every now and again giving a tough time to the opposition. Fayyaz Chohan is fighting on multiple fronts.

The brigade of analysts is talking about my visit to Turkey. No one is stifling their voices. This means that the media is free in this country. Who is muzzling the media? This is mere misinformation and propaganda. So, don’t believe what they say because I’m asking you not to. I’m here so there’s no need to fear.

The PML-N and the PPP will insist that I cannot live up to my promises. To them, these promises are impossible to achieve. But I have made many impossible things possible. Half of my political career was spent in lambasting the PPP, the PML-N and Musharraf’s rule. But I managed to bring those who once supported these elements under a single political entity.

So, don’t pay attention to this propaganda. I will live up to all my promises. Trust me. Believe me. I’m always correct – as you might have noticed with my views on Ataturk and the caliphate. So, don’t worry about your future and the future of this nation. I’m here so there’s no need to fear.

The writer is a freelancejournalist.

