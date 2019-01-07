Fawad pays tribute to martyred Hangu schoolboy

ISLAMABAD: The Information and Broadcasting Minister, Chaudhry Fawad Hussan, on Sunday paid tributes to the young schoolboy, Aitzaz Hassan, who had barred a suicide attacker from hitting his school in 2014.

“Today [Sunday] is the death anniversary of Shaheed Aitzaz Hassan, young boy who sacrificed his life and saved hundreds of students by preventing a suicide attack on a Hangu School. Tonight state run TV will telecast a film Salute by Shahzad Rafique on this young boy, “Shaheedoon ko Salam,” the minister said in a tweet.

Aitzaz Hasan Bangash from Hangu in Khyber Pakh-tunkhwa, who died while preventing a suicide bomber from entering his school of 2,000 students at the village of Hangu on January 6, 2014.