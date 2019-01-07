PAF emerge National Kabaddi champs

FAISALABAD: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Sunday won the Commissioner Faisalabad 41st National Kabaddi Championship when they beat Wapda 51-40 in the final at the Iqbal Stadium.

SNGPL and Army got 3rd and 4th positions respectively. Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib was chief guest of the final. Divisional Commissioner Asif Iqbal Chaudhry and RPO Ghulam Mehmood Doga were also present on the occasion.

Kabaddi team of Indian Punjab also visited the city and also went to Mansion of famous freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in Chak 105 Bange Jaranwala early in the morning. Owner of mansion Saqib Iqbal Virk warmly welcomed the members of Indian Kabbadi team.