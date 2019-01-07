KP Police recover 26kg ice drug in 2018

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police recovered 26.16-kilogram ice (meth) in different actions across the province during 2018.

The recovery of the synthetic drug was 20.70 kilogram during 2017. The Capital City Police launched “ice-free Peshawar” campaign against the dealers and smugglers and recovered 20.22-kilogram ice. An ice producing factory was unearthed in the city on Saturday. As per the annual report about the use of ice, this drug is spreading among the young generation, particularly students at an alarming rate. In order to root out this menace, police adopted a two-pronged strategy to effectively put an end to it. The police have arranged seminars and walks to sensitise the people particularly the students of different educational institutions against this drug. Besides, the force during actions recovered 26.168 kg ice across the province during different raids in and around educational institutions. The police apprehended several narcotics peddlers involved in this heinous crime. The record showed the Peshawar police recovered 20.22-kilogram ice followed by Mardan and Swabi police with 1.885kg and 0.775kg respectively.