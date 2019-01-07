Buzdar pays surprise visits to Sheikhupura DHQ hospital, jail

LAHORE: Despite weekly holiday on Sunday, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar paid a surprise visit to Sheikhupura District Headquarters Hospital without protocol. He left Lahore with only two vehicles. The CM inspected different wards of the hospital to see the patients. He also asked the patients the about the treatment facilities being provided to them.

Taking notice of a complaint of unavailability of medicines by the father of an injured boy at trauma center there, the CM ordered the authorities concerned to suspend a doctor, Muzamil. He also visited the dressing and injection room. He instructed the staff to shift an elderly patient to a ward at once.

The patients and their attendants at emergency ward and ICU also complained of unavailability of medicines. Expressing his displeasure over the issue, the CM said that despite provision of billions of rupees by the government for free medicines, it was unfortunate that he medicines were not available at the hospital. He visited the police facility centre at the hospital. He said it was his responsibility to improve the condition of the hospitals in the province. He said provision of standard medical facilities to the patients would be ensured.

The CM said that the trend of leaving patients in vulnerable state would not be tolerated. He said he was visiting the hospitals to review the situation there. He said his surprise visits would continue until the patients were satisfied with the medical facilities. “This is your government and the CM is yours, so every needful step will be taken for your welfare,” he told the patients. Later, the CM also paid a surprise visit to Sheikhupura District Jail. He visited the barracks of women and men as well as the jail kitchens. He inspected the quality of food being cooked for the prisoners. He visited the jail hospital and instructed the jail staff to take immediate measures for the treatment of three prisoners. He expressed displeasure on the absence of a doctor at the hospital. He reprimanded the jail superintendent over the complaint of a prisoner about not providing him with a pillow.

"Under which law the prisoner patients are not given pillows?" He angrily asked the superintendent. While directing the staff to shift some patients to another hospital for treatment, he ordered their proper treatment. He also asked woman prisoners about their problems and assured them that if they would let him know about any issue, it would be resolved immediately.

The CM directed installation of lights outside their barracks and a large TV set to replace small ones in the barracks. While inquiring from the male prisoners about the facilities being provided to them in the prison, he told them to share their issues with him frankly and also let him know if they needed anything. He assured them that strict action would be taken against anyone demanding bribe from them.