Afghanistan-based militants attack check-post in Landikotal

BARA: Militants belonging to the outlawed Jamaatul Ahrar attacked a checkpoint of the security forces in the Loy Shalman area in Landikotal in Khyber tribal district on Sunday. The sources said the militants operating from Afghanistan staged the attack. However, no causality was reported. The security forces retaliated and repulsed the attack. Effective security mechanism has prevented the Afghanistan-based militants from staging attacks. Pakistani militants are mostly based in Nangarhar and Kunar in eastern Afghanistan.