Mon Jan 07, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 7, 2019

PAF crowned national kabaddi champions

Sports

KARACHI: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) were crowned champions when they defeated WAPDA 51-40 in the final of the 41st National Kabaddi Championship (circle style) at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) outclassed Army 51-35 to finish third. Jabbar Ali of WAPDA was declared the best raider of the competitions. Nafees Shahid of PAF got the best defender award.

At the same venue on Monday (today), Pakistan Whites will face Iran and Pakistan Greens will lock horns with India in exhibition matches ahead of the triangular series involving the three countries. The series will begin from Tuesday (tomorrow).

