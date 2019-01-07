WAPDA whip Baloch FC to reach fourth spot

KARACHI: Former four-time champions WAPDA surged to the fourth spot when they inflicted a crushing 3-0 defeat on the already relegated Nushki’s Baloch FC in their match of Pakistan Premier Football League here at the KMC Stadium on Sunday.

In the one-sided affair, Zubair Qadeer provided WAPDA lead in the 12th minute. Abdul Basit doubled it with a clinical strike in the 23rd minute.

At half time, WAPDA were leading 2-0. WAPDA kept their dominance with good possession in the second half too, scoring their third goal through Adeel Ali in the 70th minute.

WAPDA coach Tanvir Ahmed said they could have pressed for the crown had they not been given tough matches in the beginning. “Our team played good football this season. But in the start we were given tough matches which unsettled us,” Tanvir told ‘The News’.

“In Karachi we faced strength issue. We lost to Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) and SSGC as six of our leading players had been engaged with the Pakistan team besides our coach Mohammad Habib,” Tanvir added.

“We beat Navy even with 11 players. The strength was a big issue,” the former international defender said.WAPDA moved to 44 points with one game in hand. Baloch FC are reeling at six points from 25 games.

On Monday (today), Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) will meet Navy in what could be a crunch clash at the KPT Stadium.In the other outing of the day, former two-time winners Army will take on K-Electric.