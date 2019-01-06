close
Sun Jan 06, 2019
January 6, 2019

PU to host HEC Football C’ship

Sports

January 6, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab University will host 5-day Higher Education Commission’s 42nd Inter-University Men’s Football Championship 2018-19. In this regard an inaugural ceremony will be held on Sunday (today) at 1.00pm at PU’s football ground, New Campus Lahore. Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhter will be chief guest on the occasion.

