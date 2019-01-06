ITP fines 989 VIPs during 2018

Islamabad: Remaining st-eadfast to one of the basic objective of eliminating VIP culture, Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) fined 989 VIPs during the year 2018 including parliamentarians, diplomats and bureaucrats.

As per basic objectives defined at the time of inception of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on January 28, 2006, its personnel are ensuring equal implementation of law and they fined 989 VIPs on traffic rules violation during the previous year, SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed said. The VIPs fined during the ongoing year included 63 MNAs/MPAs, 33 senators, 24 army officials,401 government officials, 215 senior police officers, 16 diplomats, 48 media persons, 73 judiciary officers and 116 other important persons.

"Whether there is any VIP or common people on the road, everyone is equal to us and it is our responsibility to save his life through ensuring implementation on traffic rules," the SSP (Traffic) maintained.

NUST renders contributions in health sector

Islamabad: National University of Science and Technology (NUST) has rendered remarkable contributions in the health sector of the country by developing new technologies during the last five years to assist the health system and benefit the common people.

According to the official source, the university has developed cost-effective Cardiac Stent to facilitate the patients suffering from cardiac diseases and cannot afford to buy the costly stents available in the market. The university, through research, has also developed intelligent wheelchair, prosthetic hand, limb and knee joint to facilitate the patients who are suffering from the related diseases.

The university has also developed a Cost Effective Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) Diagnostic Kit, Nano-Fabric and Nano-Surgical Blades as well as Electro Cardio Graphy (ECG) Machine, the source added.

Ministry of Science and Technology and its Research and Development organizations are mandated to develop technologies for socio-economic development of the country. Technologies have been developed in different sectors like water, renewable energy, electronics, health, small and medium sized enterprises, industry and agriculture.

These developments directly and indirectly my be beneficial for common people of the country.