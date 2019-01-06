Man kills cousin, sister-in-law in Mardan

MARDAN: A man allegedly killed his cousin and his sister-in-law in the name of honour in Garhi Ismailzai area in the limits of Garhi Kapura Police Station, police said. Shahzad told the police that his brother Adil Khan killed his wife and his cousin Irfan.

He added that the accused managed to flee after committing the crime. The police registered a case against the accused on the complaint of his brother Shahzad and started investigation.