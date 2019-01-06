close
Sun Jan 06, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 6, 2019

PAF, WAPDA clash today for National Kabaddi title

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
January 6, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and WAPDA blasted their way into the final of the 41st National Kabaddi Championship at Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad on Saturday.

In the first semi-final, PAF defeated SNGPL 33-22. WAPDA, meanwhile, edged past Army 47-43 in the second semi-final. The final will be held on Sunday (today). Before the summit clash, Army will face SNGPL in the third place match.

