Sun Jan 06, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 6, 2019

Sharafat named acting PFF secretary

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
January 6, 2019

KARACHI: The newly-elected Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) on Saturday appointed Sharafat Bukhari as acting secretary till the appointment of a full-time secretary.

Bukhari is the secretary of Islamabad Football Association (IFA) and has played a key role in the whole episode which saw his group fighting against FIFA-recognised PFF during the last three years.

“We have made Bukhari as acting secretary because we needed a person who could handle working of the federation till the time a full-time secretary is appointed,” a senior official of the PFF told ‘The News’.

The PFF is going to hold its council meeting at its headquarters in Lahore on Monday (tomorrow).

