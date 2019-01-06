Sharafat named acting PFF secretary

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The newly-elected Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) on Saturday appointed Sharafat Bukhari as acting secretary till the appointment of a full-time secretary.
Bukhari is the secretary of Islamabad Football Association (IFA) and has played a key role in the whole episode which saw his group fighting against FIFA-recognised PFF during the last three years.
“We have made Bukhari as acting secretary because we needed a person who could handle working of the federation till the time a full-time secretary is appointed,” a senior official of the PFF told ‘The News’.
The PFF is going to hold its council meeting at its headquarters in Lahore on Monday (tomorrow).
