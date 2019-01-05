Six matches decided in National Kabaddi

FAISALABAD: Six matches were decided on the second day of Commissioner Faisalabad 41st National Kabaddi Championship here at the Iqbal Stadium on Friday.Results of the matches: SNGPL beat Balochistan 31-9, HEC beat Sindh 46-16, Wapda beat Army 53-43, PAF beat POF 27-15, Police beat HEC 51-45 and SNGPL beast Railways 49-42. A festival match between the teams of Punjab and Iran was also played which was won by Punjab 50-42. Kabaddi teams of Indian Punjab and Iran were warmly welcomed by spectators when they entered the Iqbal Stadium. Divisional Commissioner Asif Iqbal Ch was chief guest on the occasion. Also present on the occasion were CEO Fesco Mujahid Islam Billah, Additional Commissioner Khadim Hussain Jilani and Secretary Pakistan Kabaddi Federation Rana Sarwar.