Ex-1st class cricketer Tauqeer Shah dies

ISLAMABAD: Syed Tauqeer Shah, former first class cricketer of repute, breathed his last in Rawalpindi Friday.

He was later buried in his native village. A former first class off-spinner Tauqeer Shah played 19 first class matches for Rawalpindi and KRL. He also worked for Waseem Cricket Academy in Rawalpindi as coach and administrator. Tauqeer, 47, was suffering from liver and kidney disease which resulted in complication and later in his death.

Tauqeer Shah was also captained the junior string of Rawalpindi, which included Shoaib Akhtar and Ejaz Ahmed, in early 1990s to guide them as the second team of Rawalpindi team in first class cricket. Sarfraz Ahmed, former Member PCB Tournament Committee and also Rawalpindi’s chief cricket selector, Shakil Shaikh, president Islamabad Region, former Test cricketer Yasir Arafat, Rawalpindi cricketers Masood Anwar and Sabih Azhar have condoled the death, saying the city had lost a devoted former cricketer, cricketer organiser and a coach.