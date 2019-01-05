RPO visits slain child’s family

BHAKKAR: Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali Shah met the family of slain child Muhammad Habib at Kotla Jam on Friday.

Later, addressing a meeting at the DPO office, the RPO said the culprits would be nabbed soon. He was briefed on the latest position of the case in terms of verification of DNA samples from Punjab Forensic Science Agency and medical report. The RPO ordered resolving the case on the priority basis from all aspects and the arrest of the killers.