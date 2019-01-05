close
Sat Jan 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 5, 2019

RPO visits slain child’s family

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
January 5, 2019

BHAKKAR: Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali Shah met the family of slain child Muhammad Habib at Kotla Jam on Friday.

Later, addressing a meeting at the DPO office, the RPO said the culprits would be nabbed soon. He was briefed on the latest position of the case in terms of verification of DNA samples from Punjab Forensic Science Agency and medical report. The RPO ordered resolving the case on the priority basis from all aspects and the arrest of the killers.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar