Terror bid foiled in Hangu

HANGU: A terror bid was foiled as the Hangu police defused an explosive device and a mortar shell on Friday, official sources said. City Police Station House Officer Fazal Khan said the action was taken while acting on an on a tip-off. He said the Bomb Disposal Unit defused an improvised explosive device which weighed one kilogram. A mortar shell was 82 mm was defused as well, added the cop.