Bilawal to cut cake of ZAB’s 91st birth anniversary

LAHORE: The PPP is celebrating the 91st birth anniversary of its founder the late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today (Saturday) across the country and abroad.

According to the PPP Punjab spokesman Friday, a special cake-cutting ceremony will be held at Javed Iqbal Hall, Lahore High Court building in which PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be the chief guest.

The PPP Punjab and Lahore chapters, besides the other PPP leaders, will organise cake-cutting ceremonies, seminars and programmes at several places across the province to pay tribute to ZAB. Ceremonies to pay homage to the PPP founder have been started from January 1 in the provincial capital. –APP

However, Lahore correspondent said Bilawal will not cut the cake at LHCBA function and only ‘Dua’ will be offered for ZAB. After the ceremony, the party chairman will go to Bilawal House and leave for Karachi the next day.