Teachers’ pet

Students who have suffered from teachers’ favouritism at any stage of their studies will agree with me that they have suffered an extreme loss due to this. Teachers hold an ideal status in the eyes of their students, but when they discriminate among students they spoil their image in front of students. Such teachers totally neglect students who have concentration issues. A good teacher is not the one who only appreciates brilliant students, but who is responsible for making learning easy for students who get lower grades.

This is the reason why we need good teachers who are friendly and supportive of their students. A lot of people want to be teachers because the profession inspires them, but I want to be a teacher to support the students who are not good at studies and make them believe that they can excel in their life.

Shehla Inam

Wah Cantt