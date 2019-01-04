close
Fri Jan 04, 2019
AFP
January 4, 2019

Australia target Asian Cup

Sports

SYDNEY: Australia are banking on pace and versatility up front to win back-to-back Asian Cups as they embark on a new era without stalwarts Tim Cahill and Mile Jedinak.

The Socceroos are a different beast to Ange Postecoglou’s team that beat South Korea in extra time to lift the trophy on home soil in 2015.

They have a new coach in Graham Arnold and a mostly inexperienced squad, with the majority of the 23 in the United Arab Emirates never having experienced the cut and thrust of Asian Cup football before.

Since taking the reins after Australia’s poor showing at their fourth consecutive World Cup in Russia under Bert van Marwijk, Arnold has asserted his authority with the team unbeaten in his four games in charge.

