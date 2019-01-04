Only PHF Congress can appoint secretary: Zahir

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hockey Association President Zahir Shah warned the national body against the fall out of the unconstitutional step taken without the approval of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Congress.

Talking to ‘The News’ against Ayaz Mehmood’s recent claim that he has taken over as the joint secretary of PHF, Zahir Shah said he was not supposed to be given such statement.

“Under the PHF constitution, unless and until Congress allows no one not even the PHF president has the authority to appoint join secretary. Only Congress has all the powers in such matters.”

He warned all those working against the PHF constitution to refrain from any such move, failing which he would have no option but to opt for legal options.

“Ayaz Mehmood has no right to say that he is working as joint secretary of the federation. The fact of the matter is that secretary’s resignation means all the decisions would now be taken in Congress meeting, which is the supreme body of the federation. No provincial association in

Pakistan would accept any unconstitutional measures,” he said.

He admitted that the PHF had been going through the worst period of history. “We are not sure what is going to happen tomorrow.

The World Cup debacle and resignation of all those responsible for such a poor show has left a big vacuum. There is a need to fill this vacuum before it would be too late.”

He called for convening of the Congress meeting that was earlier supposed to be held last week in Islamabad.

“The differed meeting must be reconvened to considered important matters confronting Pakistan hockey these days. There is no secretary. All top officials associated with the national team have already resigned. Now we have to look ahead.”

He said there was a need to have a fresh start on all fronts. “Congress meeting is must. All those resigned must stay out. There is no need to appoint those officials again with the team who have resigned. We must keep in mind that following PHF constitution should be our top priority.”

Zahir Shah said that now when the start of hockey pro-league was around the corner, the game needed more investment.

“Hockey now needs greater finances and better efforts on all fronts. With the pro-league hockey all of a sudden have become professional and as such requires professional handling. We have to compete in the league at all cost if we want to stay in hockey family around the world.”