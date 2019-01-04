close
Fri Jan 04, 2019
Sabah
January 4, 2019

Indian troops martyr 4 Kashmiri youth in Tral

S
Sabah
January 4, 2019

SRINAGAR: Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism martyred other four Kashmiri youth and injured several others in Tral area of Pulwama district on Thursday. The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Gulshan Pora area of Tral. The martyrdom triggered massive anti-India demonstrations in the area. Over a dozen youth were injured after the troops fired bullets pellets and teargas shells on the protesters in Gulshan Pora and Batagund areas of Tral town. An eyewitness said that at least six youth were injured by pellets fired by the troops on the protesters. Meanwhile the occupation authorities suspended internet service in Tral, Awantipora, Pampore and other areas of Pulwama district.

