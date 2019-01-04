National Kabaddi gets under way in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Commissioner Faisalabad 41st National Kabaddi Championship got underway here on Thursday.

Divisional Commissioner Asif Iqbal Ch and Advisor to CM Punjab for Sports Malik Umar Farooq formally inaugurated the championship. Also present on the occasion were Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar, CPO Ashfaq Ahmad Khan, Additional Commissioners Rai Wajid Ali, Khadim Hussain Jilani, ADCs Tariq Khan Niazi, Qaisar Abbas Rind and Divisional Sports Officer Tariq Nazir.

The national flag was hoisted and national anthem was played. Divisional Commissioner welcomed the Kabaddi team of Iran as well as teams from all over the country. He appreciated the efforts and cooperation of district administration. DSO Tariq Nazir informed that 6 matches were played on 1st day in National Kabaddi Championship.

Results: POF defeated KP 47-16, Army beat Punjab 37-18, Railways beat Balochistan b39-14, Police beat Sindh 43-22, PAF defeated KP 17-3 and Wapda beat Punjab 58-35 points.