Indian team arrives for ‘International Kabaddi Taakra’

LAHORE: The International Kabaddi Taakra featuring Pakistan, India and Iran will kick start from January 8, 2019.

The three kabaddi teams will play a number of matches at venues in Punjab. Iranian team reached the city on Tuesday morning while the Indian team entered into Lahore via Wagha border on Thursday.

Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar warmly welcomed the members of Indian kabaddi team at National Hockey Stadium on Thursday. Iranian kabaddi officials were also present on this occasion. Indian kabaddi officials presented a souvenir to Punjab sports minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti. Jhang to host opening clash between Pakistan Green and India while the grand final clash of the mega event will be staged at Lahore on January 13, 2019, this was disclosed by Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti at crowded media talk.

Earlier, Secretary General Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) Rana Sarwar, SBP Chief Consultant Shahid Faqir Virk, SBP PRO Abdul Rauf and a large number of sports lovers received the Indian kabaddi team at Wagha Border. The 14-member Indian kabaddi team is led by Partap Singh while Guldeep Singh and Baljit Singh are manager and coach of the visiting team respectively.

The other members of the neighbouring kabaddi team are: Harjeet Singh, Deepak Sharma, Angrej Singh, Sandeep Singh, Balinder, Kuldeep Singh, Mikki, Mohit, Autar Singh, Sachin, Naresh, Kulveer, and Shera Singh.

Giving details of the event, Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said Punjab’s four major cities – Lahore, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal and Jhang will host exciting matches of International Kabaddi Taakra. “Pakistan is a peaceful country and we want convey the peace message through the traditional game of kabaddi,” he added.

DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar said the International Kabaddi Taakra is being organized after 11 years by Punjab govt with the collaboration of Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF).

Indian Manager Guldeep Singh and captain Partap Singh expressed their pleasure over reaching Lahore for International Kabaddi Taakra. “We have special attachment with the game of kabaddi and it can flourish further if Pakistan and India play regular kabaddi events”.

Secretary General Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) Rana Sarwar, on this occasion said Pakistan’s two kabaddi teams Green and White will be selected during the National Kabaddi Championship under way at Faisalabad.