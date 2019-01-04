Six women killed over honour

SUKKUR: The repulsive tribal tradition of Karo Kari claimed the lives of six women and a man in different parts of Sindh. The Hyderabad Police took into custody the body of a 17-year-old girl Saima Pathan during her funeral and arrested her two brothers, including one identified as Farooq.

The police acted on the information that the girl, accused of Karo Kari, was murdered by her family in the Tando Yousuf area of the city. The police have shifted the body for autopsy and are conducting further investigations.

Another gruesome murder was reported from village Allah Obhayo Rajper of Nara town in Khairpur when armed men attacked a house killing a couple, Abdul Karim and his wife Mst Haseena Mahmdani on the spot. According to the police, Haseena had remarried Karim 15 months ago in Kashmore and shifted to Khairpur fearing for their lives. The police initially suspect Haseena’s ex-husband and children behind the killing. The brother of the deceased Ghulam Nabi accused Haseena’s children from the previous marriage to have staged the murders.

The Kot Shaho Police station reported the murder of Salim Jatoi in Khanpur. The police suspect it to be a case of Karo Kari. In Jacobabad, the police reported a murder on the pretext of Karo Kari. According to the Abad police, accused Ali Bux Solangi killed his niece 18-year old Khadija and escaped.

In village Fareedabad, near Dadu, Malook Janwri allegedly shot dead his cousin Tasleem Mallah alleging Karo Kari. The police are investigating. In another murder case, a woman Tasleem Mallah was stabbed to death allegedly by her son-in-law Lutaf Ali in a Mirpur Bathero neighbourhood. Ali surrendered to the police and claimed that his mother-in-law always instigated his wife which had spoiled their domestic life and he killed her in a rage.

In Ghouspur, Sohano Taighani shot dead his wife Kajlo Katoharo, who was living with her family in Thul following a quarrel with husband. In yet another murder incident, the body of a youth was recovered from an under-construction shop in Shikarpur. A body of an old man was recovered from the Sim Nalla near Kubo Saeed Khan.